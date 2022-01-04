Badger DAO (BADGER) Achieves Market Cap of $194.15 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for $15.52 or 0.00033589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $194.15 million and $13.99 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00052158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,512,139 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

