Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 44,174 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 35,682 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,516,000 after acquiring an additional 59,605 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,500,000 after acquiring an additional 311,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $133.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.73.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

