Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 157,379 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $43,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 348.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,390,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,152,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist increased their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $297.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $743.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.