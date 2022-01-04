Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in BlackRock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.71.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $911.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $926.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $902.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.