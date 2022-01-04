Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 40,175 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,095 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 85,588 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 52.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.3% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 658,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,491,000 after purchasing an additional 145,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

