Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 90,243 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Snap by 38.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at about $8,692,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.14.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,459,225 shares of company stock worth $80,918,361 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

