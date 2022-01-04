Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,385 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.67% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,138,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after buying an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 419,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after buying an additional 122,516 shares during the period.

ILF stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

