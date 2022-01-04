Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by Barclays from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $46.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. Bank of America has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $377.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

