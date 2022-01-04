Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $211.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $173.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $124.00 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 645,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

