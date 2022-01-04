Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) versus Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Financial Comparison

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

72.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Bank of Hawaii pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Bradesco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 33.28% 16.69% 1.05% Banco Bradesco 25.17% 17.84% 1.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bank of Hawaii and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 0 1 0 0 2.00 Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus target price of $84.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.21%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and Banco Bradesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $730.83 million 4.78 $153.80 million $5.76 15.07 Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 1.47 $3.21 billion $0.45 6.51

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Hawaii. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment includes corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment comprises private banking and client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services. The Treasury and Other segment consists of corporate asset and liability management activities. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.