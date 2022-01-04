Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,540 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 72,440 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.39.

NYSE GOLD opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

