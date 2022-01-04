Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BXRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. 782,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,285. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 454.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 267,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 27.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 145,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the period. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

