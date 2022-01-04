Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Shares Up 2.5%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 17,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

Baylin Technologies, Inc operates as a diversified, global wireless technology company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave, and Mitec through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.