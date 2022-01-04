Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

