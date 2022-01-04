Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $97.80

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €97.80 ($111.14) and traded as low as €90.38 ($102.70). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €90.38 ($102.70), with a volume of 117,904 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion and a PE ratio of 30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €97.80.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BEI)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.