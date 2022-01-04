Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. 166,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,723. The firm has a market cap of $377.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,436,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,091,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 486,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.