Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€200.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €200.00 ($227.27) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($163.64) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €158.75 ($180.40).

Shares of SU opened at €175.14 ($199.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €158.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €149.11. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

