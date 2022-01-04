Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Conduit (LON:CRE)

Conduit (LON:CRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 620 ($8.35) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.17% from the stock’s current price.

CRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.35) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.35) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LON CRE opened at GBX 445.50 ($6.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £737.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 429.55. Conduit has a one year low of GBX 397.50 ($5.36) and a one year high of GBX 568 ($7.65).

In other Conduit news, insider Elaine Whelan purchased 22,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of £97,680 ($131,626.47). Also, insider Ken Randall bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £248,600 ($334,995.28). Insiders have bought 83,500 shares of company stock worth $37,449,500 in the last three months.

About Conduit

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

