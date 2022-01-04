Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Trading 0.8% Higher

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK)’s share price was up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97.

About Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK)

Berkshire Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking products and financial services through its subsidiary. The firm offers personal and business banking, and loans and mortgage. The company was founded in March 1979 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

