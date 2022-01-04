Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 49.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 89.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $487.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $310.62 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $489.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.48.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

