Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the November 30th total of 261,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNOEF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 275,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,224. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel drug candidates focused on the treatment of serious central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Eastwood, Australia.

