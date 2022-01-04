Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the November 30th total of 261,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNOEF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 275,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,224. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.35.
About Bionomics
Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.