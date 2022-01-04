BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $366.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.16% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.33.
BioNTech stock traded down $8.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,750. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.58. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of -1.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in BioNTech by 38.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 138.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $7,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.