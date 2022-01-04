BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $366.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.33.

BioNTech stock traded down $8.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,750. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.58. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of -1.37.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in BioNTech by 38.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 138.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $7,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

