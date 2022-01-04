BlackCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $1,207.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019868 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 64.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,114,494 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

