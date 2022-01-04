BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Up 606.1% in December

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 606.1% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MUE stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,603. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.89. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUE. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 579,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 15,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after buying an additional 95,384 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

