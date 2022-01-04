BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Up 146.2% in December

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 32.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 66,426 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 99.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 233,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 23.9% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 73,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the period. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MIY traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 29,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,306. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

