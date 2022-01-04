Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Short Interest Update

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 234.3% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Blue Prism Group stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. Blue Prism Group has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.