B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Hits New 12-Month High at $651.40

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 651.40 ($8.78) and last traded at GBX 641.80 ($8.65), with a volume of 296845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 634 ($8.54).

BME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.41) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.47) to GBX 576 ($7.76) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.75) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 595.60 ($8.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 621.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 585.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

