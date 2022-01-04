B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 595.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 595.60 ($8.03).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BME shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.41) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.74) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.70) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 637.80 ($8.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 494.70 ($6.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 651.40 ($8.78). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 621.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 585.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 14.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

