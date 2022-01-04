BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Acquires 1,287,601 Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) by 110.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287,601 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned approximately 1.15% of Proterra worth $24,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 22.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTRA stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.41. Proterra Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $61.94 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTRA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

