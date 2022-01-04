BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,444 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.97% of Masimo worth $144,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after buying an additional 763,064 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Masimo by 16,650.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,468,000 after buying an additional 563,611 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Masimo by 2,214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,884,000 after buying an additional 267,892 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Masimo by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after buying an additional 231,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after buying an additional 192,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $284.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.74. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total value of $8,317,234.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,389 shares of company stock worth $40,425,338. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

