BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Sells 14,747 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,313,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,747 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $94,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in New Relic by 5.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in New Relic by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of New Relic by 36.7% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 25,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of NEWR opened at $105.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.53.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,121,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

