BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Trims Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 184,066 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned about 0.17% of VeriSign worth $38,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in VeriSign by 53,419.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,971,000 after buying an additional 1,003,746 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in VeriSign by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after buying an additional 383,991 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in VeriSign by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after buying an additional 364,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,407,000 after acquiring an additional 325,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $125,652.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $252.11 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.