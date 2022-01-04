boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered boohoo group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of BHOOY stock remained flat at $$33.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $102.85.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

