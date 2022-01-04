Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $4.70 Million Investment in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 668,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000. Berkshire Grey makes up approximately 2.7% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,637,000. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,051,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64. Berkshire Grey Inc has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.