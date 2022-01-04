Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 852 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,560,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,119,000 after acquiring an additional 229,637 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $481.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $467.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $481.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

