Boston Partners Acquires 29,776 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.33% of Marriott International worth $157,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $163.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 115.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

