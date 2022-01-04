Boston Partners Decreases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Boston Partners reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,460,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,378,364 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.22% of eBay worth $101,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. FMR LLC boosted its position in eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,481,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of eBay by 6,736.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 537,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after purchasing an additional 529,543 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,131 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.