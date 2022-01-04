Boston Partners Purchases 5,656 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.15% of Allegion worth $136,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 369,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $129.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.45 and a 200 day moving average of $135.13. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.