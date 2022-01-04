Boston Partners Raises Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.71% of NVR worth $122,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in NVR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,389,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NVR by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NVR by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NVR by 5.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,757.01 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,885.00 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,430.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,165.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $65.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,359.25.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

