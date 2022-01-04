Boston Partners Sells 28,171 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,171 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 3.84% of KAR Auction Services worth $74,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of KAR opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,587.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.