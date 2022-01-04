Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPAY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 105.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 23,589 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 175,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.40. 30,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.73. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

