Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires 633 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.78 and a 1-year high of $55.90.

