Brasada Capital Management LP Buys New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.17 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

