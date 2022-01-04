Brasada Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $159.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $163.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

