Bread (BRD) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Bread has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $65.02 million and $3.05 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001545 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00050920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bread

BRD is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.