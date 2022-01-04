Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 11.10 Per Share

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 374.76 ($5.05) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 365.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 369.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. Brewin Dolphin has a one year low of GBX 287 ($3.87) and a one year high of GBX 412 ($5.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Joanna Hall bought 1,435 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £4,965.10 ($6,690.61).

BRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.52) to GBX 430 ($5.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.39) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.79) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.66) to GBX 400 ($5.39) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 404.83 ($5.46).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

