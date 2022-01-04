Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 11.10 Per Share

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 374.76 ($5.05) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 365.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 369.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. Brewin Dolphin has a one year low of GBX 287 ($3.87) and a one year high of GBX 412 ($5.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Joanna Hall bought 1,435 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £4,965.10 ($6,690.61).
About Brewin Dolphin
Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.
