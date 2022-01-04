Bridge Mutual Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $137,653.00 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $16.58 million and approximately $137,653.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00063169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00073029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.24 or 0.08192759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00079066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,831.51 or 0.99910152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Mutual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Mutual using one of the exchanges listed above.

