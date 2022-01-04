Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFAM stock opened at $127.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.58 and a beta of 0.96. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.93.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

