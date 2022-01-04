Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 30.0% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $582,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,408.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,460.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,439.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,174.44.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

