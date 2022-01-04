Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

NYSE BRX traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. 2,566,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,957. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $368,100. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

